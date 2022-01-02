Crestone Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,172 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 290 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 844 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $252.37 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.61 and a 200 day moving average of $265.95.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 23,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.34, for a total value of $6,340,337.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 679,017 shares of company stock valued at $211,602,230 in the last three months.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

