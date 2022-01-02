Crestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter.

GSY stock opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.43. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $50.60.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.