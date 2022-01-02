Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $427,000 Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 103,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,150,000 after purchasing an additional 33,757 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.71. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

