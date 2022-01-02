Crestone Asset Management LLC Buys 78,155 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 43.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 256,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,155 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises about 2.7% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $12,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

Shares of KWEB stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $104.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.