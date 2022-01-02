Crestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,573 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 4.8% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.33% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $22,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 92,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 935.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,622,000.

VTWV opened at $145.30 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $112.58 and a twelve month high of $156.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

