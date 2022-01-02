Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 3,700” Price Target for ASOS (LON:ASC)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) target price on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ASC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.98) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.87) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($67.21) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.36) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,500 ($87.38) to GBX 5,500 ($73.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,445.38 ($59.76).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 2,391 ($32.14) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,434.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,345.64. ASOS has a 12 month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($80.59). The firm has a market cap of £2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61.

In related news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,317 ($31.15) per share, for a total transaction of £104,265 ($140,159.97). Also, insider Mathew Dunn acquired 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,387 ($32.09) per share, with a total value of £99,466.29 ($133,709.22). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629 in the last quarter.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.