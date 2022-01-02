Cream Finance Market Cap Reaches $22.95 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar. Cream Finance has a market cap of $22.95 million and $6.01 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $37.24 or 0.00077770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00045979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005340 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance is a coin. It was first traded on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

