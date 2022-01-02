Cream 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 79.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Cream coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a total market capitalization of $34,516.04 and approximately $7.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded up 53.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,103.02 or 1.00283569 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.22 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.55 or 0.00292849 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.04 or 0.00434409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00156930 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010239 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00012818 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001004 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.