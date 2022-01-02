CorionX Price Tops $0.0022 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 20.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. CorionX has a market cap of $284,845.38 and $59,977.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CorionX has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00044345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00005452 BTC.

About CorionX

CORX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 127,782,745 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

