Contrasting Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) & Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI)

Pernod Ricard (OTC:PRNDY) and Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Pernod Ricard has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willamette Valley Vineyards has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pernod Ricard N/A N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 8.96% 8.27% 3.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pernod Ricard and Willamette Valley Vineyards’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pernod Ricard $10.53 billion 6.11 $1.57 billion N/A N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards $27.32 million 1.57 $3.39 million $0.26 33.31

Pernod Ricard has higher revenue and earnings than Willamette Valley Vineyards.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pernod Ricard and Willamette Valley Vineyards, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pernod Ricard 0 0 0 0 N/A Willamette Valley Vineyards 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pernod Ricard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of Willamette Valley Vineyards shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willamette Valley Vineyards beats Pernod Ricard on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA, based in France, operates as a manufacturer and seller of a wide range of wines and spirits. The company operates as holding company, with the structure divided between brand owner subsidiaries, such as The Absolut Company, Havana Club International and Chivas Brothers, which produce and develop marketing strategies for the brands, and regional distribution subsidiaries, such as Pernod Ricard Europe, Pernod Ricard Americas and Pernod Ricard Asia, which implement marketing strategies and distribute local brands. The Company is active in eight principal beverage sectors: whiskies, aniseed spirits, liqueurs, cognacs and brandies, white spirits and rums, bitters, champagnes and wines. Pernod Ricard SA’s flagship brands include Ricard, Havana Club, Ballantine’s, Malibu, Martell, The Glenlivet, Chivas Regal, Jameson and Absolut Vodka, among others.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W. Bernau in 1983 and is headquartered in Turner, OR.

