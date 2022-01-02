Contrasting Fluent (FLNT) & Its Rivals

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Fluent to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Fluent has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s peers have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Fluent and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fluent Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

Fluent presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.26%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 41.26%. Given Fluent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fluent is more favorable than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.7% of Fluent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -11.71 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

Fluent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fluent beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

