Contrasting CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) & CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

CarePayment Technologies (OTCMKTS:CPYT) and CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 6.16% -17.19% 8.92%

CarePayment Technologies has a beta of -0.69, suggesting that its share price is 169% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CPI Card Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CarePayment Technologies and CPI Card Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarePayment Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group $312.19 million 0.67 $16.13 million $1.94 9.56

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than CarePayment Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CarePayment Technologies and CPI Card Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarePayment Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CPI Card Group has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.16%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than CarePayment Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of CarePayment Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of CPI Card Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats CarePayment Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CarePayment Technologies Company Profile

CarePayment Technologies, Inc. provides accounts receivable services in the United States. It offers services for accounts receivables generated by healthcare providers in connection with providing healthcare services to their patients under the CarePayment brand name. The company was formerly known as microHelix, Inc. CarePayment Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

CPI Card Group, Inc. engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through through the following segments U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S. The U.S. Prepaid Debit segment provides integrated card services to Prepaid Debit Card program managers in the U.S. The Other segment comprises of corporate expenses and less significant operation that generated sales from the production of Financial Payment Cards and retail gift cards, and card personalization and fulfillment services in Canada. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

