CONTRACOIN (CTCN) One Day Volume Hits $358,089.00

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market cap of $10.62 million and $358,089.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00095633 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Coin Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,559,270 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

CONTRACOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

