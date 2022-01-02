Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.26

Contango Ore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTGO)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.26 and traded as high as $25.75. Contango Ore shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 264 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.52.

Contango Ore (OTCMKTS:CTGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Contango ORE, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, associated minerals, and rare earth elements. It includes geological surveying, geochemical sampling, geophysical surveying, geochemical evaluation for rare earth elements, and electromagnetic exploration in order to determine the existence and location of rare earth elements.

