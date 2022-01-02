Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $259.30.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,937,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,302,000. First American Bank lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.97. The stock had a trading volume of 726,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,930. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 66.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.65. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $251.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

