Conning Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 22,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.37 and a 1 year high of $86.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

