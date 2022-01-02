Conning Inc. Sells 38 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Conning Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,414,000 after purchasing an additional 27,747 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $102,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $678.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $711.97 and a 200-day moving average of $635.37. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $376.40 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $39.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.90.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $690.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $769.95.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

