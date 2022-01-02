Conning Inc. Sells 3,487 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 35.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,732,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,572,393,000 after acquiring an additional 578,136 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 61,749,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,418,000 after acquiring an additional 251,485 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,452,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,047,781,000 after acquiring an additional 657,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,910,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,363,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,613,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,755,000 after acquiring an additional 152,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BK. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

NYSE:BK opened at $58.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.41. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $60.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.