Conning Inc. Sells 229 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Conning Inc. decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,921,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,231,296,000 after purchasing an additional 88,474 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,387,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,801,000 after purchasing an additional 172,562 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,396,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $631,340,000 after purchasing an additional 255,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,086,000 after purchasing an additional 165,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,001,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,834,000 after purchasing an additional 297,720 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.35. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $143.60 and a 1 year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 12.14%.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.17.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

