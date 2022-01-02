Conning Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after purchasing an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 31.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.83.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $318.12 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $334.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.40, for a total value of $872,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,730 shares of company stock worth $10,678,810 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

