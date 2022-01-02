Conning Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.53. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $81.27 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.96%.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total transaction of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Research Partners raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

