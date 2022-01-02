Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.48.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $127.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

