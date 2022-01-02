Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

BBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the last quarter. 31.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBCP traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $8.20. 334,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,729. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a market cap of $464.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.47.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

