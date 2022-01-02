Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNXC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $874,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $634,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at approximately $567,447,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $455,853,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $355,625,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

CNXC opened at $178.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 52-week low of $96.44 and a 52-week high of $191.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.94. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.10.

In other Concentrix news, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,620. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.