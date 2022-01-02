Compass Point Increases Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Price Target to $27.00

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) had its price objective boosted by Compass Point from $14.50 to $27.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 590.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

