Comparing Track Group (TRCK) and Its Rivals

Track Group (OTCMKTS: TRCK) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Track Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Track Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Track Group 8.68% 424.91% 19.48% Track Group Competitors -29.89% 14.22% -2.23%

This table compares Track Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Track Group $39.66 million $3.44 million 7.86 Track Group Competitors $354.85 million $5.32 million -35.80

Track Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Track Group. Track Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.7% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Track Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Track Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Track Group’s peers have a beta of 2.33, meaning that their average stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Track Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Track Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Track Group Competitors 155 599 1005 42 2.52

As a group, “Communications equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 8.16%. Given Track Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Track Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Track Group peers beat Track Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Track Group Company Profile

Track Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of location tracking devices. The firm also develops and sells a variety of related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. It offers Global Positioning System (GPS) tracking devices, device-agnostic operating system, portfolio of software applications including smartphone, alcohol and predictive analytics, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings. The company was founded by James J. Dalton and David G. Derrick in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

