Comparing Thryv (THRY) & Its Peers

Thryv (NASDAQ: THRY) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Thryv to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Thryv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Thryv and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 5 0 3.00 Thryv Competitors 131 578 635 11 2.39

Thryv currently has a consensus price target of $42.71, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 90.06%. Given Thryv’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Thryv has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Thryv and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv 18.49% 88.76% 16.00% Thryv Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Thryv and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $1.11 billion $149.22 million 6.87 Thryv Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.79

Thryv’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Thryv. Thryv is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Thryv has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thryv’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, meaning that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Thryv beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH. The Marketing Services segment provides print and digital solutions, including the company's print yellow pages; internet yellow pages, such as yellowpages.com, superpages.com, and dexknows.com; search engine marketing solutions; and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence, and video and SEO tools. The Thryv International segment provides digital marketing and directory services. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Thryv Holdings, Inc. in July 2019. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is based in DFW Airport, Texas.

