Comparing Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Dorman Products has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.04, meaning that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dorman Products and Canoo’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $1.09 billion 3.27 $106.87 million $4.16 27.17 Canoo $2.55 million 722.44 -$89.81 million ($1.00) -7.72

Dorman Products has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 10.69% 16.36% 10.77% Canoo N/A -41.61% -32.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Dorman Products and Canoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Canoo 1 0 3 0 2.50

Canoo has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 74.87%. Given Canoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of Canoo shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Canoo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dorman Products beats Canoo on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc. engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

