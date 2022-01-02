Comparing AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of TSR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares AppYea and TSR’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A TSR $68.82 million 0.26 -$600,000.00 $2.88 3.16

TSR has higher revenue and earnings than AppYea.

Risk & Volatility

AppYea has a beta of 3.51, meaning that its stock price is 251% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSR has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AppYea and TSR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and TSR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A TSR 7.52% 81.94% 27.13%

Summary

TSR beats AppYea on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

TSR Company Profile

TSR, Inc. engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

