Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,916 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.08% of Owens & Minor worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Owens & Minor by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Owens & Minor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 6.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Owens & Minor by 5.6% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 56,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $2,377,222.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. 4.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OMI opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.30. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.32%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

