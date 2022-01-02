Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 203 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,397,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,866 shares of company stock worth $7,740,190 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INSP stock opened at $230.06 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.10 and its 200 day moving average is $225.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $61.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.