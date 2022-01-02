Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Invests $2.03 Million in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $531,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $870,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,720,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,129,000. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

GXO opened at $90.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $48.38 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.04.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

