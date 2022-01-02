Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after acquiring an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $166.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.