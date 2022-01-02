Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS REM opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.53.

