Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,295 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,889 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Summit Materials worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,873,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,948,000 after acquiring an additional 387,262 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,285,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $288,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,288 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,908,000 after acquiring an additional 192,878 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,883,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,868,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,520,000 after acquiring an additional 110,032 shares in the last quarter.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Anne K. Wade sold 4,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $168,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SUM opened at $40.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $41.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.90 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.18.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

