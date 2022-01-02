Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 73.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,721,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,420,000 after acquiring an additional 140,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,913,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,889,000 after acquiring an additional 96,546 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,822,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,536,000 after acquiring an additional 65,618 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,596,000 after acquiring an additional 18,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,015,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,751,000 after acquiring an additional 16,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.97.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.68 and a 52-week high of $79.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $351.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

In other news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

