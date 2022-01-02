Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,798 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 26.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $46.29 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Comcast from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

