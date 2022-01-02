Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $171.42 and last traded at $171.42. 23 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $179.67.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.81 and a 200 day moving average of $169.69.

About Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF)

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

