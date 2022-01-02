Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $46.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

COHU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Cohu in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

COHU traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.09. 197,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.71. Cohu has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 4,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $174,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,188 shares of company stock valued at $398,280 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Cohu by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cohu by 430.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

