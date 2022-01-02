Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CGEAF shares. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$131.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$129.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS CGEAF traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $79.36. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.37. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of $75.60 and a 12-month high of $98.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc is a communications company, which provides Internet, video and telephony services to residential and business customers. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.