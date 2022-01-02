Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $32.17 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

CDXS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $31.27. 344,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,082. Codexis has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $42.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.29 and a beta of 1.60.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $36.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 35,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,410,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $2,535,700. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Codexis by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Codexis by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 32,498 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Codexis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $642,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

