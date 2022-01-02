Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Acquired by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,342,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099,635 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for approximately 0.8% of Boston Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Boston Partners’ holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $627,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,560,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,085,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,345,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,606,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,979,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,432,000 after acquiring an additional 991,275 shares in the last quarter.

CCEP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

CCEP opened at $55.93 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

