Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Brokerages forecast that Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) will post sales of $31.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.10 million to $31.52 million. Clipper Realty posted sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Clipper Realty stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,939. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.00. Clipper Realty has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 121,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

