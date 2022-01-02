Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,183,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503,171 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 242.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,429,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,522 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,655,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,606 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,922,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $81,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $72.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its 200 day moving average is $67.17.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

