Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 8,753 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 639.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,753 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMT stock opened at $355.41 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

