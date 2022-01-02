Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 4,029 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1,077.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth about $249,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 353.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.48.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total value of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $16,818,212. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $649.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $658.82 and a 200-day moving average of $624.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $448.27 and a 12-month high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $129.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.51, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

