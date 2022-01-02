Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 2,702 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 24.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 161,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,041 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $172.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.