Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $4.10 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 311.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,222 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 499,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after purchasing an additional 13,732 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,911.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,677,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $39.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day moving average is $37.60. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $39.93.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

