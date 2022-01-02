Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,910 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51. The company has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

