Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 431,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $18,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a market capitalization of $364.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.99.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

